Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 316,876 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $124.68.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

