Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,634 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

