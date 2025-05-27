Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,879 shares of company stock worth $8,214,815. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

