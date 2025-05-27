Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 99,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.