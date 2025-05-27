Tidal Investments LLC Sells 17,428 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $216,269. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

