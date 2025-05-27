Tidal Investments LLC Sells 178 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,170. This trade represents a 31.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ESS opened at $269.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.78.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

