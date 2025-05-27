Tidal Investments LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 536,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 685,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 533,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,236,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.