Tidal Investments LLC Sells 27,757 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,724.24. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

