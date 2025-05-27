Tidal Investments LLC Sells 3,394 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in New York Times by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 892,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New York Times by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,336,000 after acquiring an additional 891,249 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in New York Times by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in New York Times by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 703,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 585,871 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.