Tidal Investments LLC Sells 3,394 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in New York Times by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 892,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New York Times by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,336,000 after acquiring an additional 891,249 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in New York Times by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in New York Times by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 703,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 585,871 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New York Times Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of New York Times stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
