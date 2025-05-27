Tidal Investments LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of KMX opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

