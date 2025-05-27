Tidal Investments LLC Sells 45,997 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,997 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

