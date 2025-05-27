Tidal Investments LLC Sells 7,380 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

