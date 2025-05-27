Tidal Investments LLC Sells 86 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Integer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 451,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Integer by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.