Tidal Investments LLC Sells 982 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,933,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $463.64 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.28.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

