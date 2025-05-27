Tidal Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Rambus by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,433.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock worth $3,080,226 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

