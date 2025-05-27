Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

