Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TIM were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Trading Down 0.3%

TIM stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62.

TIM Announces Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.50 price target on shares of TIM in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

