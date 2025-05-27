TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TIX shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
TIX Stock Down 100.0%
About TIX
Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.
