Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.62% of Trinity Capital worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 80,721 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $49,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,954.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,821.04. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIN

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.6%

TRIN stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $935.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.57. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.