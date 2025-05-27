Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,100 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $726.26 million, a P/E ratio of 797.25 and a beta of 1.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

