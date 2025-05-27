Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 32,100 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 463,601 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 900,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 917,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 367,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

