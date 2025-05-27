Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 56,400 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,630 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE AVTR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

