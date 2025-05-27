Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 62,700 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

Insider Transactions at Chimera Investment

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.