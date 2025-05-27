Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 700 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,299.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,695.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,919.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,974.62. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.72 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

