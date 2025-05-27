Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 77,900 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.38% of The Pennant Group worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

