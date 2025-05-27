Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.60% of North American Construction Group worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,040,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,057,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Wall Street Zen raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.8%

NOA stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.67%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.