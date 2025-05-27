Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,289,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,531.48. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

