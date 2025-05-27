Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 25,000 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $209.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.09%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 394.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 22,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

