Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Ecovyst by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

