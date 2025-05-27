Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. DA Davidson downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

