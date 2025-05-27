Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Relx by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Relx by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:RELX opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Relx Plc has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.