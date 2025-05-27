Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 893.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of GCM Grosvenor worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCMG stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.33 and a beta of 0.74. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCMG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

