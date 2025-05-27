Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,155 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after buying an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,152,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $68,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 655,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

