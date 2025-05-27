Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.11 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,726,426.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,816.54. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,840. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

