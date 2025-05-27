Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KD opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.