Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.18 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,899,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,845,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,762,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

