Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.5%

TAP opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

