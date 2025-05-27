Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,649.25. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,366 shares of company stock worth $835,490. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.