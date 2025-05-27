Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BB

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,770.02. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $112,025. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.