Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 984.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE STT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

