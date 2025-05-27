Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Greene purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $313,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,021 shares of company stock worth $594,771. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

