Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $3.58 Million in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

