Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Hayward by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,170 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $67,399,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $62,949,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after buying an additional 3,589,352 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

