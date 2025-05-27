Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 125,414 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

