Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.67% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 63,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

