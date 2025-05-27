Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 285,900 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ermenegildo Zegna worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

ZGN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1361 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Ermenegildo Zegna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

