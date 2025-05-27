Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 72,000 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.87% of IBEX worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of IBEX opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41.

In other news, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,259.36. This represents a 64.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,189.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,729.92. This trade represents a 18.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

