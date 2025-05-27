Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 99,900 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medifast by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 0.1%

MED opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.85 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medifast

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.