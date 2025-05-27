Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,891,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 827,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,922,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,999,000 after buying an additional 477,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 222,656 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 960,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 353,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,719,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGRE

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.