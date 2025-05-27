Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180,258 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 941,410 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,307,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,254,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 170,077 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,874,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 492,902 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

